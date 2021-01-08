80% of SFD has received COVID-19 vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the vaccine continues to slowly roll out, about 80% of the Syracuse Fire Department has received their first dose. That’s 254, who are also EMTs, making them eligible in this first round, 1A.

Several of the remaining 20% aren’t eligible to receive the vaccine until the next round, but others who can get it, simply have not signed up yet.

“I don’t expect that everyone will signup. What I’m told by Chief Monds is that that 80% threshold is higher than the average of other departments across the country,” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said.

Walsh says the fact 254 Syracuse firefighters have received their first dose of the vaccine makes him happy, but wants to see that continue through the department.