$800 million in funding for I-81 viaduct project included in 2022 NYS budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State’s enacted budget for 2022 will put $800 million towards the first phase of construction on the long-awaited I-81 viaduct replacement project through the City of Syracuse.

“For years we have been working on a solution to transform the obsolete and poorly designed I-81 viaduct in Syracuse into a modern transportation corridor, and this year’s budget is making it a reality,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve listened to the community, addressed concerns related to the project and put our best plan forward – now it is time for action. We look forward to that historic day when the first shovel breaks ground on this important project.”

The plan is to remove the existing roadway and replace it with a community grid boulevard. The community grid option creates a new business loop and reconnects the neighborhoods that were segregated with the original construction of the interstate. It also includes shared-use paths making the city more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly. What is currently I-481 will become the route for through traffic.

The State Department of Transportation (DOT) has been working with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (DEIS) to finalize the draft Environmental Impact statement. It is scheduled to be released and ready for public comment later this summer and ground is expected to be broken in 2022.

Phase 1 of the work will be on the northern and southern sections of what will be called Business Loop 81. It will also include work on I-690 over Crouse and Irving Avenues and convert I-481 to I-81, which will include a number of road and bridge projects.

For more information on the project, please visit https://www.dot.ny.gov/i81opportunities.

Senator John W. Mannion said, “Replacing I-81 is a once in a generation opportunity to fundamentally improve the City of Syracuse through modernized transportation infrastructure that supports new economic activity, existing businesses, and our communities of color that have been negatively impacted by the viaduct for decades. I look forward to working closely with the Department of Transportation on moving this project forward in a timely manner. I am also committed to ensuring that local labor has a seat at the table and as many jobs as possible come from the Central New York workforce.”

Senator Rachel May said, “The I-81 project has been lingering over Central New York for well over a decade. I am thrilled the work is starting on the community grid, and believe this project will be a major part of Syracuse’s bright future. I will continue to advocate for urban design decisions and public investments that benefit all of Syracuse’s residents, taking into account both historical wrongs and the current long-term impact this project will have on many of our most vulnerable community members. I look forward to working with DOT and community stakeholders to continue these critical conversations as this project unfolds.”

Assemblymember Pam Hunter said, “Replacing the current viaduct with a Community Grid is a crucial investment into our city, county, and region. We welcome the State’s $800 million investment into our region to kick-start the first phase of this project. As we move forward, we need to ensure that every aspect of this project takes all the stakeholders into consideration.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “I am delighted that the long-discussed I-81 reconstruction project is on the verge of beginning, with one gigantic step being taken with the announcement of project funding in this year’s state budget. I have long been a proponent of and believer in the community grid, and I know this project will create many jobs in the short-term and truly help revitalize our city center and our entire region in the years ahead.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “Funding in the State Budget for phase one of the I-81 Viaduct project brings this transformational opportunity one step closer to reality. The Community Grid is the right alternative to improve transportation for Syracuse and Central New York and to correct the decades long harmful impacts of the viaduct on people and our community. I thank Governor Cuomo and the Legislature for taking the steps to ensure this critically important project gets started as soon as possible.”