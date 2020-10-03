83-year-old Jefferson County man killed Friday night after being hit by 2 cars

LYME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 83-year-old man was killed Friday night after he entered a roadway and was hit by two cars.

According to New York State Police, troopers responded to State Route 12E in the town of Lyme at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

An investigation later revealed that a 2004 Buick Rendezvous was traveling east on State Route 12 when a pedestrian entered the lane. The driver of the Buick was unable to stop in time and hit the pedestrian.

As a result of the collision, the man who was hit was thrown into the westbound lane, where another car, who did not see the man lying in the road, hit him.

The man was identified as 83-year-old George Sipos of Chaumont. Sipos was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police say the investigation is still ongoing.