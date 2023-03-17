SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following a pause for the winter, the City of Syracuse and Veo will be partnering back up to bring back the micromobility program.

This fleet of Veo will include 850 vehicles, which will be a 70% increase from last year.

“The Veo fleet, featuring class 2 throttle-assist e-bikes and standing scooters, will nearly double in size from last year’s fleet to meet the growing demand for shared mobility across the city,” said the Mayor’s office.

There is an option to expand to 1,000 vehicles.

This season’s Cosmo-e throttle-assist e-bike will be introduced. The Cosmo-e’s throttle helps travelers who are unable to pedal, need support traveling up hills, or want a boost to get up to speed from a stopped position by giving them that extra boost.

“With spring around the corner, there is no better time to start traversing Syracuse on two wheels,” said Mayor Ben Walsh. “Since launching in 2021, the micromobility program has expanded at a steady pace creating mobility options for Syracuse residents without a vehicle. Syracuse’s growing fleet isn’t just a fun way to get around the city, it’s filling a critical transportation gap.”

Of the nearly 500 Syracuse residents who took Veo’s 2023 rider survey, more than 50% of them don’t own or have access to a car, according to the Mayor’s Office.

“Veo ridership has gone up in Syracuse for the third year in a row, as the demand for shared scooters and bikes continues to grow,” said Candice Xie, co-founder and CEO of Veo. “Syracuse riders are making it clear that they want affordable, sustainable travel options. According to Veo’s 2023 rider survey, 42% of Syracuse riders have been able to decrease car travel because they have access to shared scooters and bikes. Veo looks forward to another year making it possible for residents and visitors to travel sustainably in Syracuse.”

How to Ride

Locate a ride: Riders aged 18+ can locate vehicles using the free VeoRide app.

Riders aged 18+ can locate vehicles using the free VeoRide app. Unlock and go: Using the VeoRide app, riders scan a QR code and pay $1 to unlock the vehicle. Riders then pay a $0.31 per-minute rate for the duration of their trip.

Using the VeoRide app, riders scan a QR code and pay $1 to unlock the vehicle. Riders then pay a $0.31 per-minute rate for the duration of their trip. End your ride: Upon completion of the ride, riders park their vehicle in designated parking locations and take a photo within the app to confirm proper parking.

Syracuse riders can get $2 in free credit with the promo code SPRING through March 31. Riders with low incomes can visit veoride.com/veo-access to apply for a discounted rate.

Rules of the Road

Do: Yield to pedestrians Park responsibly Wear a helmet

Don’t: Double ride Ride underage Ride under the influence Ride on the sidewalk



To learn more about Veo’s micromobility program, click HERE.