87th annual Hope for the Holidays Old Newsboys Campaign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A holiday tradition running 87 years strong. The Old Newsboys! 

Hundreds of volunteers were out on Friday on street corners, at gas stations, stores, and drive-thrus, hawking special editions of the Post-Standard to raise money for the Christmas Bureau. 

Last year, $50,000 was raised to buy books, toys, and food for more than 2,500 Central New York families in need.

The Old Newsboys will also be out and about on Saturday.

