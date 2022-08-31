SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Celebrating women! The Great New York State Fair did just that on Wednesday for Women’s Day. In honor of the special day, fairgoers could stop by the Army Fitness Center to meet Gabriele Burgholzer. She’s the 8th strongest woman in the world!

Gabriele Burgholzer is what you would call a warrior!

“If you put in the effort, you put in the work you can make it to the world level,” says Burgholzer.

That’s exactly how Burgholzer earned her title as the 8th strongest woman in the world!

“I am still mind blown actually about the fact that I’ve made it this far. As an amateur, you look up to those strong women out there, the pros that are competing at world levels, thinking to yourself that you’re never going to make it,” says Burgholzer.

But Burgholzer sure did make it, and then some! Born and raised in Austria, Burgholzer came to the United States in 2007 as an exchange student. Burgholzer joined the U.S. Army a few years later… and the rest is history!

“The Army actually made it possible for me to get into the sport of strongman. As a soldier, you have to stay physically fit as it is, so I’ve been lifting for about 10 years since I joined,” says Burgholzer.

Making it possible for Burgholzer to travel and compete for the past three years. Burgholzer has a special message for women, kids, and all ages!

“Consistency is key right with everything you want to do in life if you have a goal set keep working on it you will achieve it,” says Burgholzer.

If you weren’t able to stop by the Army Fitness Center at the fairgrounds on Wednesday for Women’s Day, you still have time left! Soldiers will be at the center from until September 5.