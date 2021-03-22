9-year-old dies after dirt bike accident in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 9-year-old boy is dead after a dirt bike accident on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the child was riding with his father on Kilmar Street near Norton Street around 3:30 p.m. The child was on the back of the dirt bike with his father when his father hit a curb, causing the accident. The dad suffered minor injuries. Police said the two were not wearing helmets.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The father was not charged Sunday, but charges may be applied in the near future depending on the investigation.

The legality of dirt bikes is “situationally dependent” — for the dirt bike to be operated legally on a public street it must meet all New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law requirements and be registered in accordance with the law.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.