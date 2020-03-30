9-year-old in Cayuga Co. using art to support healthcare workers

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A nine-year-old in Cayuga County is using art to support healthcare workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haylee’s mom Jessica McKane sent NewsChannel 9 the photos below and called them Hearts for Healthcare Workers!



(Jessica McKane)

Haylee’s grandmother works at the health center at Cornell University and she wanted to decorate as part of her homeschooling.

She has found creative ways to support the people keeping us healthy during this pandemic.