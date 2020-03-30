9-year-old in Cayuga Co. using art to support healthcare workers

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A nine-year-old in Cayuga County is using art to support healthcare workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Haylee’s mom Jessica McKane sent NewsChannel 9 the photos below and called them Hearts for Healthcare Workers!
Haylee’s grandmother works at the health center at Cornell University and she wanted to decorate as part of her homeschooling.
She has found creative ways to support the people keeping us healthy during this pandemic.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Family Healthcast: Answering your COVID-19 questions
- Mercedes working with London university to design breathing aid to replace ventilator need
- Amazon workers in Staten Island walk out after COVID-19 case confirmed last week
- Oil prices drop to lows that haven’t been seen in close to 2 decades
- Prince Charles finishes mandated 7-day isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App