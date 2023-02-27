ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A nine-year-old child was killed and three passengers were injured following a car accident in the Town of Covert last Friday, according to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was heading northbound on Rt. 89 when it left the east shoulder, hit a culvert, and multiple trees. The car landed in a small body of water at the bottom of an embankment.

The vehicle had four passengers — one passenger, identified as nine-year-old Ellamae McLaughlin, had extensive injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, SCSO said. First responders said that the rescue efforts were “extremely challenging” and involved rope rescue teams.

Deputies also said that the driver of the vehicle, 45-year-old Kymbra McLaughlin, of Ithica, had a hand injury and was also transported to a medical center. The other passengers, both 12 years old, had minor injuries and were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

To retrieved the car, it was demolished and then towed from the scene.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.