90 appointments available for ‘ONList’ registrants on Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ninety people who signed up to receive a vaccination through the ONList will be randomly selected on Sunday to receive the first dose of a COVID vaccine Monday, Feb. 1. Those who were chosen from the list will get that notification via email from Kinney Drugs.

“Vaccinating our most vulnerable, especially our seniors, is a top priority of my administration,” Onondaga County Executive McMahon said. “I am pleased that our system is working as planned and grateful that more of neighbors will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

In a partnership with Kinney Drugs, Onondaga County has launched a vaccination waitlist for seniors. The goal of ONList is to make getting an appointment more equitable for seniors who may not be tech-savvy. Each week as vaccine appointments become available, both Kinney Drugs and Onondaga County will reserve a certain amount of appointments and randomly select residents from the list, contact them via e-mail, text, or phone and offer them an appointment. Residents must be 65 years or older and be an Onondaga County resident. Right now, the waitlist is capped at 10,000. Click here to register for ONList. Seniors on the list can continue to try to make appointments on their own.



As a reminder, “ONList” is still able to accept additional names through the designated phone number– 315-679-4099. They are open Monday through Friday from noon to 4P.M. Additional information will be provided regarding the status of ONList at County Executive McMahon’s Monday briefing.

Kinney Drugs has said if the registration program goes well in Onondaga County it will consider expanding the option to other counties it serves as well.