Well, it’s not unusual for us to have already felt 90+ degrees by the end of May, but not as of May 30th in 2023. Yes, we have come close a few times, twice in April when the temperature hit 88 on the 12th and 21st, and 87 on Memorial Day.

The average first date of Syracuse feeling 90 degrees or higher is June 5th, which of course is just around the corner. It appears we are going to feel 90+ degrees shortly before the average date this year with it either occurring the final day of May, or the first day of June.

The strong late May/early June sun combined with the dry air mass is really warming the air over Central New York the last several days since late last week. If we don’t hit 90 on Wednesday, we will likely make the low 90s Thursday and probably Friday too!

Are these first 90+ degree days going to challenge any records? We think we come pretty close Wednesday, but the best chance of setting a new record high likely comes Thursday when the current record of 91 degrees set back in 1954 likely falls. Friday’s record is safe since it’s 100 degrees, but still it remains hot with temperatures remaining in the low 90s, plus it is a bit more humid.

When is the last time we reached at least 90, 95 and 100??? We’ve managed to make 90 and 95 last summer, but it’s been awhile since CNY has felt 100+ degrees thankfully!