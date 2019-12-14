More than 900 wreaths placed at a Syracuse cemetery to honor fallen military members

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Decorating and honoring fallen military members, more than 900 wreaths were placed in the Woodlawn Cemetery Saturday morning as part of the national program, Wreaths Across America.

This is the first year this particular cemetery took part, with the help of local volunteers and a local Girl Scout. Her mom, Kathryn Woods, is a Girl Scout leader.

Woods said her daughter just so happens to be working to restore the more than 110 civil war monuments at the Woodlawn Cemetery for her Girl Scout Gold Award, and wanted to help out with this program as well.

“I think it’s important as a Girl Scout Leader to teach our young kids to honor, and respect, and teach,” said Woods.

“People that may not have people buried here just came today to honor a veteran,” said Steven Sloane, Superintendent of Woodlawn Cemetery. “That’s really what it’s all about, we want to thank them for their service and we’re proud to be able to be here to preserve their memory.”

Last year, the national program placed 1.8 million wreaths for American heroes.