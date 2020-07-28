CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several cars have hit debris in the road on I-81 South near Cicero.
911 dispatchers are unsure if there are any injuries or what kind of debris this was.
New York State Police are on the scene as of 10:40 p.m. on Monday.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 911: At least 5 vehicles hit road debris on I-81 South
- WATCH: showers and storms overnight, turning less humid Tuesday
- As cleanup gets underway, South Texas weighs Hurricane Hanna’s impact on COVID-19 crisis
- Border residents with diabetes, hypertension losing lives to COVID-19
- ‘Walking Marine’ walks to White House to spread awareness about veteran suicide rates
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App