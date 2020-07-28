911: At least 5 vehicles hit road debris on I-81 South

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several cars have hit debris in the road on I-81 South near Cicero.

911 dispatchers are unsure if there are any injuries or what kind of debris this was.

New York State Police are on the scene as of 10:40 p.m. on Monday.

