1 hospitalized after shooting in Syracuse on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Syracuse on Friday night.

Syracuse Police responded to the 400 block of West Taylor Street for a shooting with injuries call around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who was shot in the foot. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.