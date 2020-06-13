911 dispatch: 1 taken to hospital after crash in Cicero

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Onondaga County 911 dispatch, one person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Cicero.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. by South Bay Road and Route 31 in Cicero.

According to dispatchers, the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

One person was taken to the hospital and their injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will update this story as more information becomes available.