ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers, two people have been shot in the Town of Salina.
The shooting happened on Roxford Road North in Lyncourt.
One person was shot in the stomach and another was shot in the right arm, according to 911 dispatchers.
New York State Police are on the scene now.
NewsChannel 9 will update this story as more information becomes available.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 911 dispatch: 2 people shot in Town of Salina, New York State Police on scene
- SUNY Morrisville Norwich Campus holds drive-thru commencement
- Source: Suspect in tractor-trailer chase in Geneseo shot and killed by police
- Heritage Hill Brewhouse set to open their outdoor seating area
- 1 dead after car catches on fire following police pursuit in Oswego County
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App