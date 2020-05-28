911 dispatch: 2 people shot in Town of Salina, New York State Police on scene

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers, two people have been shot in the Town of Salina.

The shooting happened on Roxford Road North in Lyncourt.

One person was shot in the stomach and another was shot in the right arm, according to 911 dispatchers.

New York State Police are on the scene now.

NewsChannel 9 will update this story as more information becomes available.