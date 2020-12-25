Police dealing with ‘despondent individual’ inside Pulaski home

UPDATE: According to the Sheriff’s Office, police are dealing with a “despondent individual” who is inside of a home.
The Sheriff’s Office said there are no hostages and they are negotiating with this person to get them out of the home.
PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to 911 dispatchers, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is involved in an ongoing operation involving a serious incident in the Village of Pulaski.
NewsChannel 9 was told that the incident started around 10 p.m. but no other details were given.
