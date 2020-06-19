911 dispatch: Police respond to shooting on Midland Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating after a shooting on the 2700 block of Midland Avenue in Syracuse.

Police responded to the intersection of Midland Avenue and W Ostrander Avenue for a reported shooting on Thursday night, according to 911 dispatchers. They received the call around 10:30 p.m.

At least one person has been injured and there is no word on the extent of the injuries.

Police are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will provide updates as they become available.