911 dispatch: Shots fired call turns into police pursuit in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A report of shots fired turned into a police pursuit in Syracuse on Thursday night.

According to 911 dispatchers, police responded to a shots fired call near Frazer Middle School on Park Avenue.

When NewsChannel 9 crews arrived on the scene, a dark Sedan was being looked at and was eventually taken off the scene.

Dispatchers said there was a police pursuit, but there have been no reported injuries.