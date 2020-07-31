911 dispatch: Syracuse Police investigate shooting on Empire Avenue

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in the City of Syracuse.

The call went out around 8:10 p.m. on Thursday for a shooting on Empire Avenue right off Ballantyne Road.

According to 911 dispatchers, there are two victims and police are still on the scene.

There is no word on the condition of either victim.

If you know anything about the shooting, contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.