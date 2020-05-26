911 dispatchers: 3 injured after crash on Route 176 in Cayuga County

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Cayuga County 911 dispatch, there has been a two-vehicle crash on Route 176.
The crash happened on Route 176 at the intersection of Route 370.
According to dispatch, three people were injured, including a woman who suffered head injuries.
Agencies are on the scene and the area is closed to traffic while the vehicles are being removed.
