911 dispatchers: 3 injured after crash on Route 176 in Cayuga County

Posted: / Updated:

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Cayuga County 911 dispatch, there has been a two-vehicle crash on Route 176.

The crash happened on Route 176 at the intersection of Route 370.

According to dispatch, three people were injured, including a woman who suffered head injuries.

Agencies are on the scene and the area is closed to traffic while the vehicles are being removed.

