911 dispatchers: Red Carpet Inn in Oswego County catches fire

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews in Oswego County are fighting a fire at the Red Carpet Inn in Pulaski.
911 dispatchers said that more than five fire departments were called to State Route 13, which is right off of Interstate 81, right after 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
There has been no word on any possible injuries or how the fire started.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
