911 dispatchers: Red Carpet Inn in Oswego County catches fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews in Oswego County are fighting a fire at the Red Carpet Inn in Pulaski.

911 dispatchers said that more than five fire departments were called to State Route 13, which is right off of Interstate 81, right after 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

There has been no word on any possible injuries or how the fire started.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected