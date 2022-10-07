Syracuse, NY – (WSYR-TV) – A fuel spill involving a United Airlines plane bound for Newark forced the plane to delay its departure, and passengers to be evacuated at Syracuse’s Hancock Airport on Friday evening.

The Executive Director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, Jason Terreri, tells NewsChannel 9 less than ten gallons of fuel spilled from the plane, and says it was cleaned up just before 9:00pm.

United Airlines Flight 1822 left the gate at Hancock shortly before 9:30pm, around 90 minutes later than planned.

United Airlines sent a statement to NewsChannel 9 saying: