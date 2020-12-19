911: No injuries in Fulton house fire

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to 911 dispatch, crews responded to a second alarm house fire in Fulton on Friday evening.

The call went out around 6:15 p.m. on Friday to a home along the 600 block of Oneida Street in Fulton.

When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the attic.

According to 911 dispatchers, there were no injuries in the fire.

Oswego Fire and Oswego City Police are investigating the cause of the house fire.

