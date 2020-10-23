1 in critical condition after shooting on Westcott Street in Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Syracuse Police have confirmed that a 37-year-old male was shot in the midsection and taken to Upstate Hospital.

Police said that, as of Friday afternoon, that person is in critical condition.

They also said that there are no suspects at this time, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222 or use the Syracuse PD Tips app.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 911 has confirmed that there has been a shooting on Westcott Street in Syracuse.

The shooting is located on the 300 block of Westcott Street, which is two blocks north of the Westcott Theater. The call came in just before 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

It is believed that one person was shot. Syracuse Police are on the scene.

NewsChannel 9 has a crew heading to the scene and will post any updates as we receive them.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected