1 in critical condition after shooting on Westcott Street in Syracuse

UPDATE: Syracuse Police have confirmed that a 37-year-old male was shot in the midsection and taken to Upstate Hospital.

Police said that, as of Friday afternoon, that person is in critical condition.

They also said that there are no suspects at this time, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222 or use the Syracuse PD Tips app.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 911 has confirmed that there has been a shooting on Westcott Street in Syracuse.

The shooting is located on the 300 block of Westcott Street, which is two blocks north of the Westcott Theater. The call came in just before 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

It is believed that one person was shot. Syracuse Police are on the scene.

