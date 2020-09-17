911: Police investigating shooting on Burt Street in Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to 911 Dispatch, police are on the scene of a shooting in Syracuse.

The shooting happened on Burt Street around 7 p.m.

There are no other details at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will update it as details become available.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected