911: Police investigating shooting with injuries in Syracuse’s Westcott neighborhood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting with injuries in Syracuse’s Westcott neighborhood, according to 911 dispatchers.
Syracuse Police are currently on the scene.
This is a developing story. NewsChannel 9 will provide updates when they become available.
