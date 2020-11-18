911: Police investigating shooting with injuries in Syracuse’s Westcott neighborhood

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting with injuries in Syracuse’s Westcott neighborhood, according to 911 dispatchers.

Syracuse Police are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 9 will provide updates when they become available.

