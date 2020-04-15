Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

93-year-old gets 10 cases of beer from Molson Coors after beer plea

(WSYR-TV) — A big wish has come true for a 93-year-old beer lover in Pennsylvania.

It was just Monday that representatives from Molson Coors showed up at Olive Veronesi’s door to drop off 10 cases.

That comes after she posted a sign at her saying, “I want more beer.”

After the delivery, Veronesi wrote a new sign that said, “I got more beer.”

She has been staying at home because of the coronavirus and because of that, she said her beer stash was about to run dry.

“I was on my last 12 cans,” said Veronesi. “Anyway, I have a beer every night.”

Veronesi was holding a can of Coors Light in her photo and the picture has been viewed more than 5 million times on Facebook.

