94-year-old man flown to Upstate University Hospital after car crash in St. Lawrence County

TOWN OF WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 94-year-old Ray Kentner was flown to Upstate University Hospital following a two-car crash in the Town of Waddington.

Investigators say a driver was heading northeast on State Highway 37 just before 6:00 pm Thursday when they hit Kentner’s vehicle. Investigators say it looks like Kentner may have been trying to make a three point turn, leaving his vehicle positioned sideways in the other driver’s lane. That driver was unable to avoid hitting Kentner, who was then transported to Ogdensburg International Airport before he was flown by Life Net to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The other driver was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. No tickets have been issued, but the crash is still under investigation.