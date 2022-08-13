(WSYR-TV)– The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was launched in July, leaving many mental health providers and advocates ecstatic about the process made towards suicide awareness.

Although there was a prior hotline for such an emergency (1-800-273-8255), the new number requires just three digits. The 988 hotline was designed to mimic 911, with mental health emergencies reported through the 988 number instead.

Some advocates were weary about the release of the new hotline, with one Instagram user posting, “988 is not friendly. Don’t call it, don’t post it, don’t share it, without knowing the risks.” According to npr.org, the post then listed the risks as police involvement, involuntary treatment at emergency rooms or psychiatric hospitals, and the emotional and financial toll of those experiences.

According to lifehacker.com, the primary concern of the number is that Police Officers will still respond to the mental health calls, leading to victims feeling as though they cannot trust the helpline out of fear of being put into a hospital. There have also been concerns regarding call tracing.

The official lifeline page has responded to the criticism by saying the following:

“The Lifeline does not currently have the capability to directly “trace” callers, chat or text users in a way the same way that 911 providers do. … In the atypical situations where emergency services must be contacted to prevent persons from seriously or fatally harming themselves, and the person is unwilling or unable to share their location information, Lifeline counselors must provide what information they have to 911 operators–the caller’s/text user’s phone number or the chat user’s IP address–to enable them to do whatever they can to locate the individual. However, as noted, this information–phone numbers and IP addresses–is often not accurate in describing the individual’s actual location, hindering both the connection of the individual in crisis to the nearest Lifeline center as well as responding to life-threatening emergencies.”

According to npr.org, Liz Winston, the person behind that controversial Instagram post, described her experience with her mental illness journey. Winston talked with NPR about her experience, explaining how she had fallen victim to having these thoughts and visited a hospital in New York. Upon entering the hospital, she was hoping to speak with a psychiatrist, instead was involuntarily detained in the psychiatric wing of the emergency room.

Winston also explained to NPR that although she hadn’t called the hotline, she was afraid that the same thing could happen to those who use the hotline service.

David Rudd, a nationally known suicide expert, researched how people were emotionally impacted after being released from the psychiatric hospital upon receiving treatment. In one study, he found that women were 246 times more likely to commit suicide – and men were 102 times more likely – to die by suicide in the week following their release. He also found that the chances of suicide remain high for at least a month following hospital discharge.

Officials from 988 told NPR that they do understand the risks of having law enforcement officers involved in mental health emergencies. John Draper, executive director of the lifeline, says, “We know the best way for a person to remain safe from harm is for them to be empowered and to choose to be safe from harm.”

Counselors working for the hotline are trained in active listening and communication to help those struggling to de-escalate their feelings and help them find solutions.

Npr.org suggests that although the helpline is beneficial if you do not feel entirely confident in using the service, reach out to a psychiatrist. However, if you feel as though you may act on those feelings, the hotline will provide crucial help to those in distress.

Npr.org provided a list of other hotlines and resources which are linked below.