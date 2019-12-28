Baldwinsville High School Marching Band will make history at 131st Rose Parade

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the most prestigious high school marching bands in Central New York will soon make history.
Saturday morning, the Baldwinsville Marching Band packed their bags and instruments to make their way to Pasadena, CA for the 131st Tournament of Roses Parade.
This is the first time in the school’s history to have been asked to perform at the New Year’s Day event.
This year, the Bees are one of only 20 marching bands from around the world given the opportunity to hit the streets of Pasadena for the whole world to hear.
“I really don’t have any words that can describe it,” said Jenna Horton, Senior Flute Section Leader.
For Horton, joining the group has been one of the best decisions she’s ever made, helping her shape who she is today.
She only joined the band two years ago, but it’s quickly made its way to the top of her priority list.
“For me, marching band has kind of just been like my base. It’s been my grounding aspect of my life, and it really is the continuity of my life,” said Horton.
It’s an achievement the Baldwinsville Marching Band has worked hard for, but one they never dreamed of coming true.
“It’s really cool cause I know that everybody like across the country and stuff is going to be watching it, and it’s a huge honor to be representing our state and everything,” said Ella Smith, Senior Color Guard Section Leader.
“To do this, it’s more of like a privilege really. It doesn’t feel like hard work when you’re enjoying yourself in every minute,” said Horton. “We’ve been waiting for like over a year with all the hours we’ve put in and all the preparation and everything, and it’s just kind of all led up to this,” she explained.
It’ll be a moment none of the Bees will ever forget.
“The fact that not only did this help me personally, but now it’s going to be there and I can show like across the world how great this activity is, it’s just the opportunity is mind-blowing and this is just a huge part of my life,” said Horton.
The 131st Rose Parade presented by Honda begins at 8:00 a.m. on January 1, 2020. It will feature floral floats, spirited marching bands, and high-stepping equestrian units along the 5 1/2 mile route down Colorado Boulevard.
For those who couldn’t travel with the Marching Bees, there will be a public viewing party at the Pizza Man Pub in Baldwinsville.
You can also watch the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day, beginning at 11:00 a.m. right on NewsChannel 9.
For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App