Local video game store releases surveillance footage of looting, vandalism on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Voltage Video Games released surveillance footage of the looting and vandalism of their South Warren Street store on Saturday night.
In the video, you can see people coming and going, grabbing handfuls of games.
Syracuse Police are currently investigating the crimes.
If you know anyone who may have taken part, call investigators at (315) 442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Advocates call for expanding mail-in voting to counter COVID-19 fears
- Debate over change to police records law continues in NYS
- Leaders dismiss Juarez’s No. 2 ranking of world’s most violent cities
- Groups on both sides track how Arizona’s new border wall disrupts wildlife migration
- WATCH: Showers end overnight, nice Thursday in store
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App