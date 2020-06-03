Interactive Maps

Local video game store releases surveillance footage of looting, vandalism on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Voltage Video Games released surveillance footage of the looting and vandalism of their South Warren Street store on Saturday night.

In the video, you can see people coming and going, grabbing handfuls of games.

Syracuse Police are currently investigating the crimes.

If you know anyone who may have taken part, call investigators at (315) 442-5222.

