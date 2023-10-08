SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2023 Indigenous Peoples’ Day Community Festival kicked off at the Everson Museum of Art in downtown Syracuse on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Attendees had the chance to enjoy Haudenosaunee singing and social dancing, presentations by featured Haudenosaunee artists, Onondaga food and craft vendors, speakers, local community groups, food trucks and short films.

The festival’s Refocus film series focused on traditional Haudenosaunee values in relation to lacrosse. It also included a special tribute to legendary Onondaga stick maker Alf Jacques.

The event was free and open to the public.