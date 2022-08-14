SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A 23-year-old male has been listed in critical condition after a shooting on the 300 block of Richmond Ave. at approximately 4:52 p.m. on August 13.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, they received a shooting with injuries call on the 300 block of Richmond Ave., upon arrival, officers located evidence of several casings.

A short time later, Upstate Hospital reported a victim whom arrived by personal transportation, reportedly having multiple gunshot wounds deriving from the incident.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information pertaining to the incident should call the Syracuse Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (315) 442-5222.