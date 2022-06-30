(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 12 to June 18, 2022.

One restaurant failed their inspection: Skaneateles Bakery on Jordan Street in Skaneateles. The bakery had no critical violations and 7 other violations. You can see the details of the infractions below.

Food not protected in general

Code Requirement: Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation, and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked)

Inspector Finding: Two large loaves of bread stored uncovered on a shelf on the back deck of the facility. Loaves moved inside to the kitchen, corrected.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers

Code Requirement: Tobacco is used; eating, drinking in food preparation, and dishwashing food storage areas

Inspector Finding: Employee drinks and snacks stored on food prep counter, items moved, corrected.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils

Code Requirement: Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, and maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish)

Inspector Finding: Interior of cooler in the rear of kitchen noted unclean with an accumulation of food debris. Gaskets torn on reach-in cooler in the kitchen (not smooth and easily cleanable.)

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils

Code Requirement: Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed, and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred

Inspector Finding: Meat slicer in basement noted unclean with an accumulation of food debris. Slicer to be taken down and properly cleaned and sanitized as soon as possible.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls

Code Requirement: Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing

Inspector Finding: Paper towels missing from hand wash sink, Access to sink blocked by food storage rack. Rack moved and napkins provided for drying hands until paper towels are obtained, corrected.

Inadequate insect/rodent control

Code Requirement: Insects, and rodents present.

Inspector Finding: Flies present in the facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities

Code Requirement: Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces

Inspector Finding: Floors around food mixer and around hand was sink noted unclean with an accumulation of food debris. Floor to be cleaned and sanitized as soon as possible.

Additional Information Collected During Inspection

Comments: Sliced cooked beef measured 40°F in reach-in cooler at sandwich prep counter.

Below is a list of inspected locations that are operating acceptably: