A big surprise for some Syracuse elementary students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First-grade students at Roberts Elementary School in Syracuse had no idea what surprise was coming for them this morning. Sneakers.

500 pairs of brand new sneakers we given to the students. And for the kids learning remotely? A time was set up for them to come to the school to pick up their new kicks.

All the students had to do was attend school regularly. And boy did they show up!

Roberts has recorded 85% weekly participation, in the middle of the pandemic.

Kim Myers is the woman behind it all. Her dad founded Dick’s Sporting Goods.

For the last two years–she’s donated excess inventory to children in need.

This season’s participation number is a huge improvement to the numbers back in March, according to Principal John Devendorf.

Teachers and staff have been calling parents and making at-home visits–ensuring the students get the education they need.