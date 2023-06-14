JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Emergency crews are currently on the scene at Jamesville Beach Park where a body has been found in the water.

It was found in the retention area where people fish, to the right of the beach.

Forensic crews are on their way to the scene to recover and identify the body.

Courtesy of State Police.

Is this related to the man who went missing at the park last night?

Around 8:30 p.m. last night, a man went for a walk and didn’t return home before dark. A call for a missing person was then sent out.

State Police and other emergency crews were searching last night and into today.

Air One, Onondaga County’s helicopter, was sent out to search for the man as well.

