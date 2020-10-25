A bowling alley, Walmart and Price Chopper in Utica may have all been recently exposed to COVID-19

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department recently announced potential COVID-19 exposures at a local bowling alley, Walmart and Price Chopper.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.

Thursday, October 15:

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: AMF Pin-O-Rama Lanes located at 1724 Genesee St. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 10/29/20

Friday, October 16:

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: AMF Pin-O-Rama Lanes located at 1724 Genesee St. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 10/29/20

Tuesday, October 20:

Time of exposure: 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Through 11/03/20

Wednesday, October 21:

Time of exposure: 6 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper located in the North Utica Shopping Center

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Through 11/03/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

