A bowling alley, Walmart and Price Chopper in Utica may have all been recently exposed to COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department recently announced potential COVID-19 exposures at a local bowling alley, Walmart and Price Chopper. 

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.

Thursday, October 15:

  • Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: AMF Pin-O-Rama Lanes located at 1724 Genesee St. in Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes                                                                     
  • Symptom monitoring period: Through 10/29/20

Friday, October 16:

  • Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: AMF Pin-O-Rama Lanes located at 1724 Genesee St. in Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes                                                                     
  • Symptom monitoring period: Through 10/29/20

Tuesday, October 20:

  • Time of exposure: 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
  • Place of exposure: Walmart located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: Through 11/03/20

Wednesday, October 21:

  • Time of exposure:  6 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Price Chopper located in the North Utica Shopping Center
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: Through 11/03/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more news regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected