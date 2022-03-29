SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Another cold night ahead, but at least the winds settle. Significant changes ahead.

TONIGHT:

The sky is mainly clear tonight with some high clouds working in towards Wednesday morning. Lows drop into the teens for most as high pressure remains in charge.

WEDNESDAY:

A warm front slides in from the southwest and may trigger a band of precipitation by the afternoon. It likely starts as some wet snow before it changes over to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain, then ends as a little rain later Wednesday afternoon.

Highs warm into the low 40s by the late afternoon/early evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Wednesday night is breezy and turning milder thanks to a warm front moving through during the night. In the wake of the warm front, temperatures rise through the 40s into the upper 40s to mid-50s by sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY:

It’s a windy, mild/warm Thursday with some sun around at times, especially during the morning and midday. Scattered showers and a few storms are expected to develop Thursday, mainly during the afternoon. Any storm that develops Thursday afternoon and evening has the potential to be strong with damaging wind gusts possible.

FRIDAY (APRIL FOOL’S DAY):

Apparently, the joke is on us on April Fool’s Day compliments of Mother Nature.

It turns colder for Friday with some snow showers possibly mixed with rain to start the day. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but a slushy coating can’t be ruled out, especially over the hillier terrain.

Temperatures top out between 40 and 45, but wind chills will probably range from about 25 to 35 throughout the day.

The weather for the first weekend of April doesn’t look too bad. Some sun is expected with fairly seasonable temperatures.