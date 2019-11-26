A.C. Moore closing all 145 of its stores, including two in Central New York

Berlin, N.J. (WSYR-TV) — New Jersey-based arts and crafts chain A.C. Moore is closing all of its 145 stores, according to its parent company, Nicole Crafts.

The country’s largest arts and crafts retailer, Michaels, will assume the leases for up to 40 A.C. Moore locations, which will reopen under that name in 2020.

“For over 30 years, our stores have been servicing the creative community with a vast selection of art and craft materials, with one common focus, the customer. Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a National level. During this process, we will continue to provide great customer experience, while still delivering quality and value on your favorite products. Plans for closing specific A.C. Moore locations will be shared in the upcoming weeks on our website. While we will stop accepting further online orders as of today, we will ship any previously placed orders in the ordinary course,” said Anthony Piperno, Chief Executive Officer of A.C. Moore.

Central New York is home to two A.C. Moore stores. One along Route 31 in the Town of Clay and one on Grant Avenue in Auburn.

