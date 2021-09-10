A cat has tested postive for rabies in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) -The Oneida County Health Department is reporting that a cat has tested positive for rabies in the Town of Marcy.

The cat was sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing on September 7, 2021 and positive results were reported the following day. Two people were exposed to the cat, and received post-exposure prophylaxis. Two dogs were also exposed to the cat.

Signs of rabies include:

Animal acting strangely

Animal acting mad

Animal acting shy – the animal may get unusually close

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

If you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away. If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help.

For the safety of pets and the convenience of county residents, the Oneida County Health Department offers Rabies Vaccination Clinics throughout the year in various community locations.

Health Department Officials offer the following vaccination recommendations:

All cats, dogs, and ferrets three months or older must have a current rabies vaccination, even if they stay indoors.

Dogs and cats must receive a rabies vaccination at three months old, one year, and then once every three years.

Ferrets must receive a rabies vaccination every year.

For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or log onto our web site at https://www.ocgov.net//oneida/envhealth/MosquitoesTicksRabies.