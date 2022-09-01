SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) After feeling the coolest day in about two months in CNY, it is going to be a cool night before warmer changes occur to end the week. Does the warm up continue into the holiday weekend? Find out below.

TONIGHT:

High pressure in control of our weather for the rest of the overnight. It’s a cool night too with lows dropping to within a few degrees of 50 for most but the normally chilliest parts of Central New York end up in the low to mid 40s.

There could be some patchy fog developing overnight too.

FRIDAY:

High pressure is in firm control on Friday resulting in a beautiful late summer day after a cool start under a good deal of sun to round out the week.

Highs Friday should make it into the low to mid 80s, but the humidity stays nice and low.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

Weather looks pretty good to start the holiday weekend that marks the unofficial end to the summer season.

High pressure sliding east of us Friday night into Saturday results in a southerly flow of more warmth and humidity to kick off the weekend. This and an approaching backdoor cold front MAY spark a shower/storm towards sunset, but at this point most should stay dry.

Highs Saturday warm well into the 80s and it’s muggier too with a southerly breeze.

The backdoor cold front slowly settles south through CNY late Saturday night into Sunday with at least a few scattered showers and a storm or two.

We are a bit concerned that Sunday’s front does not drop far enough to the south of us come Sunday night into Monday, Labor Day, so we have but a low chance of a few more scattered showers and storms to round out the three day weekend.

Highs Sunday and Labor Day cool back to more seasonable levels 75 to 80.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Storm Team on your upcoming holiday weekend outlook.