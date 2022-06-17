SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Enjoy some much quieter and more comfortable weather Friday and into the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A few more scattered showers overnight in Central New York with a reinforcing cold front due to swing through.

In the wake of the cold front the air is downright cool, almost chilly at times into Father’s Day weekend.

WEEKEND:

Have outdoor plans this weekend? You’ll want to be sure to dress appropriately because it won’t quite feel like summer (even though it’s technically the last official weekend of spring). The chill in the air may make it feel a little fall-like over the weekend.

You’ll want the sweatshirts and hoodies Saturday morning right into the middle of the day because we’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s! With the heavy cloud cover through midday, temperatures are not likely to move much the first half of the day.

The sun gradually makes its appearance as the afternoon goes on. Clearing takes hold first over the Finger Lakes then moves east reaching the Mohawk Valley by early evening. There will be spots Saturday (mainly the hilltops) that may not even make it out of the 50s, while the rest of the region stay in the 60s for high.

A gusty northwest wind stays with us all day long and if anything, they become stronger as the sun comes out in the afternoon. We expect gusts up to 30 mph.

By Sunday we’ll warm it up a little bit more to the upper 60s to around 70. Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant breeze this Father’s Day and Juneteenth!

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

It is another sunny day Monday as our temperatures continue to moderate into the 70s.

The first day of Summer (Tuesday) is ushered in with summer-like temperatures near 80 but also the risk of showers and storms as a warm front moves through.