SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Finally enough drying takes place today for brighter changes to occur on this Thursday, but that drying may lead to a frosty start to Friday. Details below.

TONIGHT:

It is mainly clear tonight as high-pressure crest overhead. This area of Canadian high pressure likely helps set the stage for areas of frost to develop for at least some tonight, and what likely will be one of the coldest nights we’ve felt in CNY since the first part of May.

Lows drop into the 30s for many across the region, including in Syracuse.

Since frost is possible for many with lows in the 30s tonight into the start of Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of CNY, including the Syracuse area. The areas that have the best chance seeing frost develop is away from urban centers and lakes.

LATE WEEK – WEEKEND:

High pressure settles in out of Canada with more sunshine expected to round out the week and highs warming well into the 60s. While high pressure is building into Central New York, we will also be watching the remnants of Ian as it moves north from Florida, makes another landfall near Charleston, S.C. Friday afternoon/evening and then weakens as it crawls northward this weekend.

High and mid-level clouds are expected to sneak in from the south from Ian as early as Friday afternoon/Friday night. These clouds likely filter the sun, if not block it out at times Saturday. It now looks like a few light rain showers could sneak into areas just south of Syracuse Saturday afternoon as the cloud cover thickens up.

A weakening backdoor cold front is expected to slide through quietly later Saturday/Saturday night with high pressure building in behind the front for the last half of the weekend.

Highs over the weekend should reach into the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and low 50s depending on how much cloud cover there is.

This area of high pressure should keep us high and dry through the weekend and probably into early next week too with temperatures remaining in the 60s! That’s a good combination if you have outdoor chores to take care.

Stay tuned to for further updates!