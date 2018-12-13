A Christmas gift like no other, Ken Hatter is home

Just in time for Christmas, the Manlius Police Sergeant battling cancer is back home and on the road to recovery after his bone marrow transplant.

Inside the Hatter house it looks like Christmas, and after months of pain and worry, it finally feels like it too. “Just a journey that’s all it is,” said Manlius Police Sergeant Ken Hatter. “You know, a journey of 1,000 miles starts with a single step.”

A journey that started in 2007, when Sgt. Hatter was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Now, that journey may finally be coming to an end. After a bone marrow transplant and three weeks in the hospital, Ken is home.

“I feel like this is the final push, I just gotta get through this rough patch and then in six months I’ll be back and better than before,” said Ken.

Though his energy level is low, his immune system is back to the basics, and his medicine cabinet is full, Ken’s positive attitude and his family are giving him strength. “He’s still got a long journey, and it’s hard not being able to do what you’ve always done,” said his wife, Lisa Hatter.

Still, he’s home for Christmas, and that’s a gift bigger than anything you could ever find under a tree.

“My middle child is eight and sent out a text saying she asked Santa to not give her any presents this year if I could just come home for Christmas,” said Ken. A wish Santa was able to grant a little early. “We just surprised them,” said Lisa.

One big happy family, back together for the holidays. Each one of them are now grateful to have their dad home, and they’re looking to the future.

“New years resolution: stay home, be healthy, go back to work, my boss needs me,” said Ken. His biggest goal is to get back to work. “Behind every good Captain is a good Sergeant,” he said.

The Hatter family also plans to continue holding bone marrow drives to help other families in need. You can visit their Facebook page @ConsiderCousinKen to keep up with their drives.