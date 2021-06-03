A closer look at the changes made to Wright’s Landing Marina in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the last few years, floods have cost the city of Oswego millions of dollars in damage. The hardest-hit area was Wright’s Landing Marina. The city secured $3.5 million in state and federal funding.

After a brand new renovation, it’s back open to boaters and the mayor hopes the renovations will attract more people.

“A lot of the feedback we got from boaters and boaters who traveled along lake Ontario is they didn’t always stop in Oswego because we didn’t have the bathroom facilities at the quality they desire and we didn’t have marine fuel,” said Oswego Mayor, Billy Barlow.

But now they do have marine fuel availability. Here are some of the other changes made to the marina so far:

Renovated bathrooms and showers

New welcome center and gift shop

New steps connecting the marina to Breitbeck Park

Firepits that can be rented for $25/hour

Rental kayaks, peddle boats, and cruiser bikes for $8/hour. Plus a fishing boat

Entire marina has been elevated by three feet

They’re still working on building an all-inclusive pavilion that can be rented out with TVs, kitchen appliances like sinks and stoves, and furniture.

Barlow hopes the change will bring more foot and boat traffic to the area.

“There tends to be a community of boaters who go from Fair Haven to Sodus Point to Sandy Pond and skip right over Oswego. I think if they stop in here and give Wright’s Landing a chance, and see the improvements, this can become a real destination along the shoreline,” Barlow said.

One of the major motivators for this entire renovation, though, is to prevent future flooding. The whole marina is now lifted three feet off the ground.

“Now, even if the lake level continues to rise, which we expect in the coming years, Wright’s Landing will never have to worry about being flooded or see more damage than we’ve experienced the last four years,” Barlow said.

The floods have shut down the marina several times since 2017, killing the tourism industry in the city.

“A lot of Oswego’s tourism comes from our fishing charters and the boating community. So, when we had to close the marina or partially close the marina, you saw our marina tenants leave and go to other marinas around the lake,” Barlow said.

Something he hopes will never happen again.