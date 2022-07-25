SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a long night of stormy, stuffy weather, we finally have relief from the heat and humidity!

OVERNIGHT – TUESDAY:

After a refreshing night ahead with lows in the 50s to near 60 for many, it should be seasonably/comfortably warm under some sun Tuesday as high pressure stays in control.

Highs on Tuesday warm to near 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure overhead provides little to no wind, dry air mass and another comfortable low dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

It turns warmer and a bit more humid midweek with sun fading behind more clouds later in the afternoon into the evening. Highs warm into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday.

Next chance of showers and storms looks to arrive ahead of a cold front late Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned for details.