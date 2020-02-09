A commitment with great reward: Volunteer firefighters come together at annual FASNY Winter Games

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A blizzard hit Central New York at the right time as hundreds of firefighters from across the state flocked to Greek Peak and Cortland this weekend for the annual Firemen’s Association (FASNY) Winter Games.

Dressed in full turnout gear, volunteer firefighters competed in everything from tube racing, sled-pull, hose races, tug-of-war and broomball.

The competition was intense, but it’s a way for the men and women to step away from the job, improve speed, coordination and teamwork.

Most importantly, it’s a way to reconnect and meet fellow firefighters, celebrate tradition and remember the reason why they volunteer. Many of them agree that it’s a commitment that comes with a deep reward.





For as long as Sue can remember, she had a fire inside of her. That fire, becoming a first responder.

“I love to do volunteer things or volunteer in some way, and I just think this is a great way to give back to your community,” said Sue Prince, EMT Firefighter, Tully Fire Department.

After volunteering more than 10 years, Sue made her dream into a reality. Now, her daughter Mackenzie is carrying on the family legacy, serving alongside her mom.

“Watching your parents do it and seeing them do it, you kind of see them do it and want to follow their lead,” said Mackenzie Prince, Interior Firefighter, Tully Fire Department.

Mother/daughter duo from the Tully Volunteer Fire Department showing off their skills at the @FASNY annual Winter Games ‼️🚒 #LocalSYR#SYR@NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/kn7dGNWinQ — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) February 8, 2020

Across the state, the number of volunteer firefighters continues to fall. A reason why they believe there’s such a shortage, the increase in training hours.

“The time commitment has really changed over the years. Again, a lot of our members aren’t first generation members, so when you talk about what a family member, a father or mother might have gone through, training requirements were much less,” explained Doug Van Etten, Organizing Committee, Cortland County Firefighters Association.

Even with the countless hours of training, first responders agree that being able to serve their neighbors makes the commitment well worth it.

“It is scary. I mean, you are putting your life on a line, but I mean, in the end, you’re getting another family. You’re going and having experiences. As long as you’re training and doing what you’re supposed to, you’re going to be okay. Everybody’s got your back,” said Mackenzie.

“Usually, when we go to calls, it’s somebody’s worst day, and we can make it a little bit better and try to help them in any way we can and that’s why I do it,” said Sue.

If you’re interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer firefighter, first responders suggest making a visit to your local fire station.

The Firemen’s Association of New York State will host their annual recruitment weekend on April 25 and 26. Click here for more information.