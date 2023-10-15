SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Many were dry Saturday across CNY, but this changes for the second half of the weekend. Details are below…

Breezy & a bit showery to end the weekend

While rain was primarily confined to areas south of Syracuse on Saturday, scattered showers are fair game across the region on Sunday. There will still be some occasional dry time, but don’t expect much if any sun to go along with those dry breaks.

High temperatures on Sunday will likely only reach the low 50s at best for many spots. It will also be breezy at times, accentuating the chill.

So, if you will be heading out to take part in or watch the Great New York State Marathon, or the SU soccer game vs. Clemson, apple or pumpkin picking, etc…be sure to dress warm and have the rain gear handy.

Any improvement ahead?

It looks like the early part of the new work and school week stays cloudy and cool in Central New York with a few showers and areas of drizzle as the pattern is tough to budge.

Our improvement comes midweek as we start to see more sun and we see our temperatures begin to moderate. No, we won’t be getting into the 80s this time, but will mid to upper 60s do?

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.