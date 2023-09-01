SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — With Labor Day right around the corner that means we are ready to say goodbye to August, and unofficially to summer, but Mother Nature has other ideas…

From tornadoes to heavy rain

Here’s where some of the key weather numbers ended up in Syracuse. It was a crazy month with some cooler air, an historic severe weather day on the 7th between the 5 tornadoes that touched down south and east of Syracuse in CNY, and an EF3 with upward of 140 mph winds in West Leyden to Turin in Lewis County!

If that wasn’t bad enough, there were several inches of rainfall in a short period of time that led to flash flooding that Monday night into early Tuesday just north and west of the city of Syracuse! The airport was on the southeast edge of the batch of very heavy rain receiving roughly two and a half inches of rain, making it the wettest day of the month and summer and 2023!

That said, it’s probably not surprising that August ended up being a wetter than normal month, the 20th wettest, thanks to the heavy rain, 3.15 inches, on the 7th and 8th alone! The rest of month was pretty dry with only about 2 inches of rainfall.

A cooler than average month

What about the temperatures? It will probably not surprise you August was cooler than normal, which is only the second time in the past year we’ve felt a cooler than average month! We averaged 69.8 degrees which is about half a degree below normal. We didn’t feel any 90+ degree days and only one 89-degree day on the 7th in August!

This August was a far cry from the last two Augusts which were 4th and the warmest August ever in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The lowest temperature occurred the morning of the 31st when we dipped to 50 degrees in Syracuse with 40s for many outlying areas, and upper-30s in Saranac Lake!

After a cool end to August 2023, Mother Nature is going to likely bring about the driest and nicest stretch of the summer heading into the month of September and may even feature the first heat wave of the year! That said, we’d be surprised if September 2023 wasn’t warmer than average, if not much warmer than average.

Looking at the entire meteorological summer

Summer 2023 in Syracuse turned out to be slightly warmer than normal with an average temperature of 70.5 degrees. This is 0.8 degrees above normal.

This comes after warmer than normal temperatures in June and July, and the cooler than normal August.

We totaled seven days with a high of 90 degrees or hotter, just below the average of eight.

The record for most 90+ degree days occurred in 1955. That summer, there were 27!

It was undoubtedly a wet summer, however, and that is reflected in the numbers. From June through August, total rainfall at the airport was 16.28 inches. This makes summer 2023 the 11th wettest on record in Syracuse.

While we average 34 days per summer with measurable precipitation, we ended up with 42 this summer. Only four weekends were completely dry, with nine having at least a trace of rain, and seven weekends with measurable rain.